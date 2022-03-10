Saikul Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Saikul seat in Manipur. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Lhingkim Haokip (INC), Seikholal Haokip (NPP), Yamthong Haokip (BJP), Ch. Ajang Khongsai (JDU), Jamchinlen Lunkim (RPOIA), Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (KPA), Chungkhokai Doungel (IND), Kenn Raikhan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 91.51%, which is 10.74% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Yamthong Haokip of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.46 Saikul (सैकुल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Kangpokpi district of Manipur. Saikul is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 36748 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 18,206 were male and 18,542 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Saikul in 2019 was: 1,018 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 36,301 eligible electors, of which 17,947 were male,18,354 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 35,629 eligible electors, of which 17,459 were male, 18,170 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Saikul in 2017 was 396. In 2012, there were 294 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Yamthong Haokip of INC won in this seat defeating Chungkhokai Doungel of NCP by a margin of 3,261 which was 11.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 29.59% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Yamthong Haokip of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Chungkhokai Doungel of TMC by a margin of 1,489 votes which was 7.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.47% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 46 Saikul Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Saikul are: Lhingkim Haokip (INC), Seikholal Haokip (NPP), Yamthong Haokip (BJP), Ch. Ajang Khongsai (JDU), Jamchinlen Lunkim (RPOIA), Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (KPA), Chungkhokai Doungel (IND), Kenn Raikhan (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.51%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.77%, while it was 58.91% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Saikul went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.46 Saikul Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 54. In 2012, there were 51 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.46 Saikul comprises of the following areas of Kangpokpi district of Manipur:

A total of fourteen Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Saikul constituency, which are: Saitu, Kangpokpi, Tadubi, Karong, Ukhrul, Phungyar, Tengnoupal, Heirok, Andro, Lamlai, Khundrakpam, Heingang, Lamsang, Sekmai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Saikul is approximately 6781 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Saikul is: 25°05’14.6"N 94°02’36.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Saikul results.

