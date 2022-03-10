Sakaldiha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Sakaldiha seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Jayshyam (BSP), Devendra Pratap (INC), Prabhu Narayan Yadav (SP), Suryamuni Tiwari (BJP), Chanda (JAP), Ravikant Vishwakarma (AJPI), Ramdhari Yadav (RKDA), Shameem Rayin (BJMP), Shyam Lal Sharma (MAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.12%, which is -2.58% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Prabhunarayan Yadav of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sakaldiha results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.381 Sakaldiha (सकलडिहा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. Sakaldiha is part of Chandauli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.1% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,27,059 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,79,495 were male and 1,47,540 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sakaldiha in 2019 was: 822 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,87,666 eligible electors, of which 1,76,237 were male,1,41,527 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,94,992 eligible electors, of which 1,63,668 were male, 1,31,316 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sakaldiha in 2017 was 1,216. In 2012, there were 655 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prabhunarayan Yadav of SP won in this seat defeating Suryamuni Tiwari of BJP by a margin of 14,969 which was 7.4% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 39.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sushil Singh of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Prabhunarayan Yadav of SP by a margin of 6,848 votes which was 3.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 36.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 381 Sakaldiha Assembly segment of the 76. Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey of BJP won the Chandauli Parliament seat defeating Sanjay Singh Chauhan of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandauli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sakaldiha are: Jayshyam (BSP), Devendra Pratap (INC), Prabhu Narayan Yadav (SP), Suryamuni Tiwari (BJP), Chanda (JAP), Ravikant Vishwakarma (AJPI), Ramdhari Yadav (RKDA), Shameem Rayin (BJMP), Shyam Lal Sharma (MAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.7%, while it was 62.61% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sakaldiha went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.381 Sakaldiha Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 315. In 2012, there were 294 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.381 Sakaldiha comprises of the following areas of Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Chahania North, 2 Chahania South, 3 Sakaldiha, Panchayats 72 Amaval, 74 Paura, 75 Pithapur, 79 Dharahara, 80 Ranepur and 95 Salempur of 4 Dhanapur KC of 1 Sakaldiha Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sakaldiha constituency, which are: Saidpur, Ajagara, Shivpur, Mughalsarai, Saiyadraja. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sakaldiha is approximately 384 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sakaldiha is: 25°21’38.9"N 83°14’14.6"E.

