Saligao Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Saligao seat in Goa. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Rohan Kalangutkar (RGP), Bholanath Ghadi Sakhalkar (TMC), Rupesh Damodar Naik (IND), Jayesh Salgaonkar (BJP), Kedar Jayprakash Naik (INC), Mario Venancio Cordeiro (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77%, which is -3.85% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar of GFP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Saligao results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.7 Saligao (Sallganv) (सालिगाओ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Saligao is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 27,419 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,469 were male and 13,950 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Saligao in 2022 is: 1,036 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,036 eligible electors, of which 12,880 were male,13,156 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,782 eligible electors, of which 11,802 were male, 11,980 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Saligao in 2017 was 76. In 2012, there were 41 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar of GFP won in this seat defeating Dilip Parulekar of BJP by a margin of 2,137 which was 10.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. GFP had a vote share of 46.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dilip Parulekar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating D’souza Tulio of IND by a margin of 5,808 votes which was 29.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.96% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 7 Saligao Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Saligao are: Rohan Kalangutkar (RGP), Bholanath Ghadi Sakhalkar (TMC), Rupesh Damodar Naik (IND), Jayesh Salgaonkar (BJP), Kedar Jayprakash Naik (INC), Mario Venancio Cordeiro (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.85%, while it was 81.76% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Saligao went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.7 Saligao Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 39. In 2012, there were 39 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.7 Saligao comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Nerul, 2. Pilerne, 3. Reis Magos, 4. Saligao, 5. Sangolda and 6. Guirim (Census Town) in Bardez Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Saligao constituency, which are: Mapusa, Calangute, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Siolim. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Saligao is approximately 33 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Saligao is: 15°32’03.1"N 73°48’02.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Saligao results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.