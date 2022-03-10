Salt Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Salt seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Mahesh Jeena (BJP), Surendra Singh (IND), Suresh Bisht (AAP), Bhupendra Singh (SP), Rakesh Nath (UKD), Bhole Shankar Arya (Advocate) (BSP), Ranjeet Singh Rawat (INC), Jagdish Chandra (UKPP), Lalit Mohan Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 44%, which is -2.01% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Surender Singh Jeena of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Salt results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.49 Salt (सल्ट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Almora district of Uttarakhand. Salt is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.1% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 97,035 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 49,792 were male and 47,243 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Salt in 2022 is: 949 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 95,735 eligible electors, of which 48,748 were male,46,987 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 90,303 eligible electors, of which 45,243 were male, 45,060 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Salt in 2017 was 579. In 2012, there were 751 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Surender Singh Jeena of BJP won in this seat defeating Ganga Pancholi of INC by a margin of 2,904 which was 6.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.17% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Surendra Singh Jeena of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ranjeet Rawat of INC by a margin of 5,444 votes which was 11.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.08% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 49 Salt Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Salt are: Mahesh Jeena (BJP), Surendra Singh (IND), Suresh Bisht (AAP), Bhupendra Singh (SP), Rakesh Nath (UKD), Bhole Shankar Arya (Advocate) (BSP), Ranjeet Singh Rawat (INC), Jagdish Chandra (UKPP), Lalit Mohan Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 44%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 46.01%, while it was 51.98% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Salt went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.49 Salt Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 134. In 2012, there were 130 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.49 Salt comprises of the following areas of Almora district of Uttarakhand: 4-Salt Tehsil; KCs 3-Manila, 4-Syalde and Panchayat9-Rotapani of 1- Bhikiasain KC of 1-Bhikiyasain Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Salt constituency, which are: Dwarahat, Ranikhet, Ramnagar, Nainital, Lansdowne, Chaubattakhal, Srinagar, Karnprayag. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Salt is approximately 658 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Salt is: 29°44’08.9"N 79°10’54.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Salt results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.