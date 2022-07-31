Home » News » Politics » Samajwadi Party Announces Tribal Candidate Kirti Kol for UP Legislative Council Bypoll

Samajwadi Party Announces Tribal Candidate Kirti Kol for UP Legislative Council Bypoll

She has been an SP candidate from the Chhanbe seat in Mirzapur constituency and represents the tribal community (Image: Twitter)
The party said Kol will file her nomination papers on August 1

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday announced Kirti Kol as its candidate for the by-elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council scheduled on August 11. The party said Kol will file her nomination papers on August 1.

“Kirti Kol Ji will be the official candidate of the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by-election. She has been an SP candidate from the Chhanbe seat in Mirzapur constituency and represents the tribal community," it said in a tweet.

On Saturday, the BJP declared its Gorakhpur regional president Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar and Kashi region vice president Nirmala Paswan as its official candidates.

The two seats on which the bypolls are to be held fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party’s Ahmad Hassan and the resignation of BJP’s Thakur Jaiveer Singh, who won the recent assembly polls.

