Samajwadi Party Govts Pushed UP into Violence, Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday on Friday alleged that the previous SP governments pushed the state into violence as he held the party responsible for the Muzaffarnagar riots and the “killing" of devotees of Lord Ram in the past. He said this referring to the firing on “kar sevaks" in 1990 during the Samajwadi Party (SP). In the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, over 60 people were killed and scores others injured. The caps of the Samajwadi Party are painted with the blood of two innocent Jat youths, who died in the Muzaffarnagar riots, he alleged referring to an incident which triggered the violence between Jats and Muslims.

“SP’s hands are smeared with the blood and they are also responsible for the killing of ‘Ram bhakts’ in Ayodhya. They had pushed the state into the flames of riots," Adityanath alleged. Adityanath also slammed the Samajwadi Party for naming institutions after Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. He said, “In the previous government, institutions were named after Aurangzeb. In Agra, they had named a museum after Aurangzeb. But when the BJP government came into power, it renamed the Mughal museum after Chhatrapati Shivaji," he added.

While addressing people of the Fatehpur Sikri, a Jat dominated area, Adityanath claimed that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav did not respect Gokula Jat, a community leader who had fought against the Mughals. He further said during the BJP ruling, people are being given free ration while during the previous regime, foodgrain used to be supplied to criminals. Even during the BSP rule, ration meant for the poor used to be gulped by elephants, he mocked the party referring to its symbol.

Taking a dig on the list of candidates declared by the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said after giving tickets to criminals and goons, they want to push the state into violence. “But I assure you the mafias will be thinking about their future after March 10. The double-engine government of the BJP would again run bulldozer on their illegal income," he said referring the date when the election results of the Assembly polls are to be announced. “The criminals will hang placards around their neck and beg for mercy outside police stations," he said. Attacking the SP, the chief minister said during their rule, only walls of graveyards were erected but the BJP government developed religious places.

