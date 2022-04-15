Samajwadi Party MP Sukhram Singh Yadav Meets CM Yogi, Fuels Speculations of Joining BJP

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fuelling speculations of him switching over to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sukhram Yadav is considered close to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav. Sukhram Yadav’s son Mohit had earlier left SP to join BJP.

Sukhram Yadav, who has also been Chairman of Legislative Council, met CM Yogi Adityanath with his family members and presented a book written on his father- Chaudhary Harmohan Singh.

However, SP MP Sukhram Singh Yadav’s son Mohit Yadav did not respond to questions about his father joining the BJP. The SP MP had also distanced himself from Akhilesh Yadav’s Vijay Rath Yatra, which started from Kanpur during the UP assembly polls.

It was due to Mulayam Singh Yadav that Sukhram Singh was nominated to the upper house in 2016. Sukhram was also seen standing tall with Shivpal Yadav after the formation of the PSPL.

Singh is considered to have a stronghold among the Yadav and OBC voters and is also the National Vice President of Akhil Bharatvarish Yadav Mahasabha.

Moreover, the BJP wants to improve its hold among the OBC and Yadav voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the Kanpur city and dehat area, there are a significant number of OBC voters. If Yadav switches over to BJP, then it is bound to have an impact on the OBC voters. After taking charge of the party, it is alleged that Akhilesh Yadav has been constantly neglecting Sukhram Singh.

