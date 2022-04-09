Samajwadi Party Not Working for Muslims, Alleges SP Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq

The Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, has attacked his party by saying that he was not satisfied with the working of the party and also that the entire Samajwadi Party was not working for Muslims. The video of the Sambhal SP giving this statement has now gone viral on social media platforms raising eyebrows within the Samajwadi Party.

Barq is often in the news headlines for his controversial statements. Raising questions about the working of his party, Barq said, “I am not satisfied with the working, the entire Samajwadi is not working for Muslims." On the question of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, he said, “CM Yogi Adityanath is doing work in UP, but on his terms, and because of this, justice is not being done with Muslims in UP."

The statement by Barq can become a problem for his party, as he is said to have a very good hold among Muslims, which is why he has been MP from Sambhal multiple times. Apart from this, his grandson Ziaur Rahman Burke is an MLA from the Kundarki Vidhan Sabha of Moradabad district. The allegations by Barq on his party after the UP assembly elections are being seen from a political perspective as well and now everyone’s eyes are on Barq.

Advertisement

Earlier, the SP MP had said on Azaan controversy that Azaan usually ends in 3-4 minutes and there was nothing wrong in it. He had also stated, “The recitation of Akhand Ramayana goes on for 24 hours, but no one has any problem with it. Creating controversy over Azaan across the country is a conspiracy to spread hatred."

The SP ally and uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, has also been showing dissent after allegations of being ignored in the alliance. Shivpal had gone to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence a few days back, fuelling speculations that he may leave the alliance soon. Shivpal Yadav has said that he will announce his plans at the appropriate time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.