SP Leader, Wife & Mother Murdered Over 'Political Rivalry' in UP's Badaun, Party Slams Law & Order in State

In a suspected case of political rivalry, a local Samajwadi party leader, along with two members of his family were shot dead by unidentified assailants at their residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Monday. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as former SP Block Chief Rakesh Gupta (58), the village head of Sathra, his wife Sharda Devi (54) and his mother Shanti Devi (80).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh said police received information at around 6 pm about the triple murder in Sathra village under the Ushait police station area. In prima facie, police found that four unidentified attackers came on two motorcycles and entered Gupta’s house from the rear door.

According to reports, the accused forcefully barged into the house and opened indiscriminate firing at all the family members present in the house. The gunmen fled the spot after committing three murders.

SP Slams UP Govt

Following a triple murder, the Samajwadi Party launched a blistering attack on the Yogi Adityanath government on the law and order issue and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Former SP MP Dharmendra Yadav said that the murder of Gupta, his wife and mother on Monday evening was an example of the prevailing situation in the state. He demanded immediate arrest of the accused and action against the guilty.

Gupta was an influential SP leader and was the party’s block chief earlier. He was currently a Zila Panchayat member and well-known person in the area.

Eyewitness Account

An eyewitness said that there are two gates in the house and the accused entered from the main gate and after killing everyone in the house, they left from the other gate.

Fear gripped the entire village after the incident and heavy police personnel have been deployed in the area.

Multiple teams have been deployed to find the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Amit Kishore Srivastava said, “Rakesh Gupta, his wife Sharda and mother Shanti Devi were shot dead inside their house. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and efforts are on to nab the accused."

