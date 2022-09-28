Samajwadi Party State Convention Today, Naresh Uttam Patel Likely To Be Re-elected As SP State Chief

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday will hold a two-day State and National Convention to re-elect the party’s national and state presidents in Lucknow. According to sources, the current state chief, Naresh Uttam Patel is likely to retain his post.

Today, at the state convention, the state chief will be finalized, and tomorrow a national president of the party will be elected. Around 50,000 delegates are expected to participate in the convention.

Patel is likely to get re-elected as he is a close and trusted aide of the Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, sources said.

“As the BJP made Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, a Jat by caste its UP Chief, the Samajwadi Party will try to give a message to backwards voters in the state by re-electing Patel, keeping 2024 general elections in mind," a senior SP leader, who did not wish to be named said.

Patel succeeded Shivpal Yadav in becoming the state president in 2017. Even though Patel is considered to be the frontrunner for the position right now, a final decision is yet to be taken by Akhilesh Yadav.

Apart from this, several resolutions are on agenda at the convention. A focus on Dalit and female voters, along with minorities will be discussed.

The party will also be raising the issue of caste-based census and implementation of reservation recommendations ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During the national and state level conventions of the SP, an exercise will be done to reenergize the workers ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

The poll debacle in the recently concluded 2022 Uttar Pradesh State Assembly elections had forced Yadav to dissolve the state executive of the party. The party recently launched a state-wide membership drive to strengthen the party at the grass root level. The SP has set a target of 2 crore new members in this membership drive which concludes on September 30.

