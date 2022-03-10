Samana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Samana seat in Punjab. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Rajinder Singh (INC), Chetan Singh Jouramajra (AAP), Surjit Singh Rakhra (SAD), Ajaib Singh Bathoi (SP), Surinder Singh Kherki (PLC), Hardeep Singh (SADASM), Jagandeep Kaur (PKD), Rachhpal Singh Jouramajra (SYSP), Ashwani Kumar (IND), Paramjit Singh Saholi (IND), Parveen Kumar (IND), Poonam Rani (IND), Raju Ram (IND), Lovepreet Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 76.82%, which is -6.81% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajinder Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Samana results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.116 Samana (Samana Mandi) (समाना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Patiala district of Punjab. Samana is part of Patiala Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 192473 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 92,398 were male and 1,00,059 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Samana in 2022 is: 1,083 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,05,584 eligible electors, of which 93,772 were male,84,769 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,52,625 eligible electors, of which 81,067 were male, 71,558 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Samana in 2017 was 1,141. In 2012, there were 819 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Rajinder Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD by a margin of 9,849 which was 6.6% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 41.92% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Raninder Singh of INC by a margin of 6,930 votes which was 5.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 50.04% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 116 Samana Assembly segment of the 13. Patiala Lok Sabha constituency. Preneet Kaur of INC won the Patiala Parliament seat defeating Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Patiala Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Samana are: Rajinder Singh (INC), Chetan Singh Jouramajra (AAP), Surjit Singh Rakhra (SAD), Ajaib Singh Bathoi (SP), Surinder Singh Kherki (PLC), Hardeep Singh (SADASM), Jagandeep Kaur (PKD), Rachhpal Singh Jouramajra (SYSP), Ashwani Kumar (IND), Paramjit Singh Saholi (IND), Parveen Kumar (IND), Poonam Rani (IND), Raju Ram (IND), Lovepreet Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.82%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.63%, while it was 84.89% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Samana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.116 Samana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 208. In 2012, there were 170 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.116 Samana comprises of the following areas of Patiala district of Punjab: Panchayats Khatri Wala, Talwandi Malik, Gajewas, Bahmana of Kularan KC; KC Samana and Samana (Municipal Council) of Samana Tehsil; KCs Dakala, Patiala (Except Lehal PC), Dhablan of Patiala Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Samana constituency, which are: Patiala Rural, Patiala, Sanour, Shutrana, Dirba, Sangrur, Nabha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Kaithal district of Haryana.

The total area covered by Samana is approximately 527 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Samana is: 30°13’43.7"N 76°14’58.6"E.

