Sambhal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Sambhal seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Iqbal Mehmood (SP), Nida Ahmad (INC), Ajay Kumar (IND), Saboor Husain (IND), Anshul (IND), Shakil Ahamad (BSP), Rajesh Singhal (BJP), Mohammad Mushir Khan Tarin (AIMIM), Iqbal (IND), Zahid (SHS), Mohd. Kashif Khan (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.5%, which is -3.84% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Iqbal Mehmood of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.33 Sambhal (संभल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. Sambhal is part of Sambhal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.13% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 337509 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,80,493 were male and 1,56,994 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sambhal in 2019 was: 870 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,33,378 eligible electors, of which 1,91,382 were male,1,61,717 female and 29 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,95,475 eligible electors, of which 1,65,339 were male, 1,30,120 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sambhal in 2017 was 26. In 2012, there were 23 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Iqbal Mehmood of SP won in this seat defeating Dr Arvind of BJP by a margin of 19,272 which was 7.99% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 32.84% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Iqbal Mehmood of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Iqbal Mehmood of SP by a margin of 30,047 votes which was 20.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 20.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 33 Sambhal Assembly segment of the 8. Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Shafiqur Rehman Barq of SP won the Sambhal Parliament seat defeating Parameshvar Lal Saini of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sambhal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 30 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sambhal are: Iqbal Mehmood (SP), Nida Ahmad (INC), Ajay Kumar (IND), Saboor Husain (IND), Anshul (IND), Shakil Ahamad (BSP), Rajesh Singhal (BJP), Mohammad Mushir Khan Tarin (AIMIM), Iqbal (IND), Zahid (SHS), Mohd. Kashif Khan (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.34%, while it was 66.39% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sambhal went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.33 Sambhal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 354. In 2012, there were 283 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.33 Sambhal comprises of the following areas of Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 5 Sambhal City, Panchayats 56 Sirsi, 58 Barahi, 59 Nawada, 60 Gumsani, 61 Betla, 62 Fatehulla Ganj, 63 Seedal Mafi, 66 Saindhri, 69 Hazratnagar Garhi, 71 Battva, 72 Basoda, 73 Dondi of 4 Sirsi KC, Sambhal Municipal Board and Sirsi Nagar Panchayat of 4 Sambhal Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sambhal constituency, which are: Moradabad Nagar, Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi, Asmoli, Amroha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sambhal is approximately 355 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sambhal is: 28°37’30.4"N 78°35’41.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sambhal results.

