Samrala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Jagtar Singh from AAP leading at 11 AM

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75.49%, which is -5.29% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Amrik Singh Dhillon of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.58 Samrala (समराला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Samrala is part of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 175822 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 83,358 were male and 92,459 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Samrala in 2022 is: 1,109 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,22,081 eligible electors, of which 88,538 were male,78,881 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,51,362 eligible electors, of which 80,094 were male, 71,268 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Samrala in 2017 was 884. In 2012, there were 384 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Amrik Singh Dhillon of INC won in this seat defeating Sarbans Singh Manki of AAP by a margin of 11,005 which was 8.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 38.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Amrik Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kirpal Singh of SAD by a margin of 8,950 votes which was 7.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.71% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 58 Samrala Assembly segment of the 8. Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Amar Singh of INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat defeating Darbara Singh Guru of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Samrala are: Paramjit Singh (SAD), Ranjit Singh (BJP), Amrik Singh (IND), Jagtar Singh (AAP), Rupinder Singh Gill (INC), Sohan Lal (SP), Major Singh (BJJP), Rajinder Sharma (ASKKP), Varinder Singh (SADASM), Avneet Singh (IND), Sandeep Singh (IND), Kamaljit Kaur (IND), Balbir Singh (IND), Labh Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.49%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.78%, while it was 81.01% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Samrala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.58 Samrala Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 209. In 2012, there were 168 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.58 Samrala comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: Samrala Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Samrala constituency, which are: Balachaur, Chamkaur Sahib, Bassi Pathana, Khanna, Payal, Sahnewal, Nawan Shahr. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Samrala is approximately 485 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Samrala is: 30°52’00.5"N 76°12’28.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Samrala results.

