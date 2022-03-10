Sandi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM.

Live election results updates of Sandi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Akanksha Verma (INC), Usha Verma (SP), Kamal Verma S/O Sundar Lal Verma (BSP), Prabhash Kumar (BJP), Pradeep Kumar (BKRSKD), Ranjeet Singh Khalsa (BP), Swarn Kant (AAP), Anup Kumar (IND), Arvind Kumar (IND), Kamal Verma S/O Niranjan Lal (IND), Ram Sagar (IND), Shive Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.59%, which is 0.07% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Prabhash Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.158 Sandi (सांडी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. Sandi is part of Hardoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 41.57% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 365737 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,98,706 were male and 1,67,021 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sandi in 2019 was: 841 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,74,639 eligible electors, of which 1,74,481 were male,1,42,878 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,96,094 eligible electors, of which 1,65,983 were male, 1,30,107 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sandi in 2017 was 178. In 2012, there were 120 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prabhash Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Omendra Kumar Verma of INC by a margin of 20,225 which was 10.89% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.79% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajeshwari of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Virendra Kumar of BSP by a margin of 6,650 votes which was 3.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 38.12% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 158 Sandi Assembly segment of the 31. Hardoi Lok Sabha constituency. Jai Prakash of BJP won the Hardoi Parliament seat defeating Usha Verma of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sandi are: Akanksha Verma (INC), Usha Verma (SP), Kamal Verma S/O Sundar Lal Verma (BSP), Prabhash Kumar (BJP), Pradeep Kumar (BKRSKD), Ranjeet Singh Khalsa (BP), Swarn Kant (AAP), Anup Kumar (IND), Arvind Kumar (IND), Kamal Verma S/O Niranjan Lal (IND), Ram Sagar (IND), Shive Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.59%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.52%, while it was 58.82% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sandi went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.158 Sandi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 334. In 2012, there were 309 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.158 Sandi comprises of the following areas of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 1 Sandi of 4 Bilgram Tehsil; KCs 2 Baghauli, 3 Sursa, Panchayats 136 Mangolapur, 138 Baruaar, 139 Atwaa Kataiyaa, 140 Katka, 142 Ahiri, 143 Badaoli, 144 Basen, 145 Maheenkund, 147 Sunaoaa, 149 Haas Baraoli, 150 Ahirori and 154 Kaimau of 8 Ahirori KC of 3 Hardoi Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sandi constituency, which are: Sawaijpur, Balamau, Bilgram-Mallanwan, Hardoi, Gopamau. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sandi is approximately 756 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sandi is: 27°16’27.8"N 80°08’02.4"E.

