Sanour Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Sanour seat in Punjab. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Harmit Singh Pathanmajra (AAP), Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann (INC), Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra (SAD), Navjot Singh (JJJKPA), Bikramjit Inder Singh Chahal (PLC), Vikramjeet Singh (SADASM), Ajay Kumar (IND), Surinder Singh (IND), Harmeet Singh Muradmajra (IND), Gurpreet Singh (IND), Jagdev Singh (IND), Jatinder (IND), Buta Singh (IND), Mohan Lal Gharam Wale (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.82%, which is -6.6% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sanour results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.114 Sanour (सनौर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Patiala district of Punjab. Sanour is part of Patiala Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.28% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 222969 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,05,585 were male and 1,17,380 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sanour in 2022 is: 1,112 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,77,122 eligible electors, of which 1,08,888 were male,96,038 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,847 eligible electors, of which 94,224 were male, 82,623 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sanour in 2017 was 1,319. In 2012, there were 907 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra of SAD won in this seat defeating Harinder Pal Singh Mann of INC by a margin of 4,870 which was 2.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 35.72% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Lal Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Tejinderpal Singh Sandhu of SAD by a margin of 3,907 votes which was 2.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 114 Sanour Assembly segment of the 13. Patiala Lok Sabha constituency. Preneet Kaur of INC won the Patiala Parliament seat defeating Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Patiala Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 19 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.82%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.42%, while it was 82.21% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sanour went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.114 Sanour Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 235. In 2012, there were 205 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.114 Sanour comprises of the following areas of Patiala district of Punjab: KCs Sanour, Masingan, Dudhan Sadha, Bhunerheri, Kasba and Sanaur (Municipal Council) of Patiala Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Sanour constituency, which are: Ghanaur, Samana, Patiala, Patiala Rural, Fatehgarh Sahib. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Ambala, Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts of Haryana.

The total area covered by Sanour is approximately 593 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sanour is: 30°14’37.7"N 76°28’54.5"E.

