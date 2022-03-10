Sanquelim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Sanquelim seat in Goa. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Mahesh Parab (IND), Dharmesh Saglani (INC), Sunil Datta Satodkar (IND), Dr. Pramod Sawant (BJP), Sunil Suresh Fulari (IND), Sagar Dhargalkar (SHS), Daudkhan Pathan (IND), Mahadev Yeshwant Khandekar (MGP), Manojkumar Ghadi (AAP), Sujay Gauns (RGP), Lavu Gurunath Petkar (IND), Navanath Ramkrishna Mulvi (JMBP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 89.64%, which is -0.97% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Pramod Pandurang Sawant of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sanquelim results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.17 Sanquelim (Sankhali) (संक्वेलिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Sanquelim is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.79% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.09%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 27,491 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,557 were male and 13,934 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sanquelim in 2022 is: 1,028 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,207 eligible electors, of which 13,033 were male,13,174 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,068 eligible electors, of which 12,103 were male, 11,965 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sanquelim in 2017 was 2. In 2012, there were 4 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Dr Pramod Pandurang Sawant of BJP won in this seat defeating Dharmesh Saglani of INC by a margin of 2,131 which was 8.99% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.44% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pramod Sawant of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Pratap Gauns of INC by a margin of 6,918 votes which was 32.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 66.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 17 Sanquelim Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Sanquelim are: Mahesh Parab (IND), Dharmesh Saglani (INC), Sunil Datta Satodkar (IND), Dr. Pramod Sawant (BJP), Sunil Suresh Fulari (IND), Sagar Dhargalkar (SHS), Daudkhan Pathan (IND), Mahadev Yeshwant Khandekar (MGP), Manojkumar Ghadi (AAP), Sujay Gauns (RGP), Lavu Gurunath Petkar (IND), Navanath Ramkrishna Mulvi (JMBP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.64%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 90.61%, while it was 89.84% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sanquelim went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.17 Sanquelim Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 50. In 2012, there were 46 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.17 Sanquelim comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Cudnem, 2. Amona, 3. Navelim, 4. Pale, 5. Surla, 6. Velguem and 7. Sanquelim in Bicholim Taluka. 6. Velguem and 7. Sanquelim in Bicholim Taluka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Sanquelim constituency, which are: Maem, Poriem, Valpoi, Priol. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sanquelim is approximately 78 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sanquelim is: 15°30’43.9"N 74°01’40.8"E.

The geographic coordinates of Sanquelim is: 15°30'43.9"N 74°01'40.8"E.

