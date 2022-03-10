Sanvordem Goa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Sanvordem seat in Goa. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections:Ganesh Gaonkar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Khemalo Sawant, Indian National Congress (INC); Vinayak Gawas, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP); Anil Gaonkar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Vipin Naik, Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP); Deepak Prabhu Pauskar, Independent (IND); Gangaram Lambor, Independent (IND).

Inthe 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.42%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 89.89% . This seat was won by Sanjeev Talwar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Curchorem Goa results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.38 Sanvordem (Sanvodd’ddem) (सैनवोर्डेम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Sanvordem is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.58 % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59 %, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 29,367 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,234 were male and 15,133 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,030 eligible electors, of which 12,804 were male,13,226female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,581 eligible electors, of which 11,790 were male, 11,791 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in sanvordem in 2017 was 9 . In 2012, there were 7 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Deepak Prabhu Pauskar of MAG won in this seat defeating Ganesh Chandru Gaonkar of BJP by a margin of 5,221 which was 20.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. MAG had a vote share of 57.43% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ganesh Chandru Gaonkar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Arjun Anil Salgaocar of IND by a margin of 2,291 votes which was 9.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.34% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 38 Sanvordem Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Sanvordem are: Ganesh Gaonkar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Khemalo Sawant, Indian National Congress (INC); Vinayak Gawas, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP); Anil Gaonkar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Vipin Naik, Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP); Deepak Prabhu Pauskar, Independent (IND); Gangaram Lambor, Independent (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.42%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 89.89%.

POLL DATES:

Sanvordem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.38 Sanvordem Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 44. In 2012, there were 44 polling stations

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.38Sanvordem comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Dharbandora, 2. Sancordem, 3. Molem, 4. Colem, 5. Codli, 6. Sanvordem, and 7. Calem in Sanguem Taluka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Sanvordem constituency, which are: Valpoi, Siroda, Curchorem, Sanguem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

The total area covered by Sanvordem is approximately 470 square kilometers

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sanvordem is: 15°21’25.2"N 74°12’04.0"E

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sanvordem Goa results.

