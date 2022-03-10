Sardhana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Sardhana seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Daya Chand (IND), Atul Pradhan (SP), Sanjeev Dhama (BSP), Sanjay (AAP), Sangeet Singh Som (BJP), Zeeshan Alam (AIMIM), Syed Rehanuddin (INC), Vinod Soam (IND), Devendra (IND), Ramesh Chand (PSPA), Devendra (JAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.28%, which is -4.56% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sangeet Singh Som of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.44 Sardhana (सरधना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. Sardhana is part of Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 354383 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,86,738 were male and 1,67,630 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sardhana in 2019 was: 898 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,98,955 eligible electors, of which 1,84,111 were male,1,48,906 female and 47 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,96,297 eligible electors, of which 1,63,141 were male, 1,33,145 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sardhana in 2017 was 577. In 2012, there were 793 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sangeet Singh Som of BJP won in this seat defeating Atul Pradhan of SP by a margin of 21,625 which was 9.04% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sangeet Singh Som of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Hazi Mohammad Yaqub of RLD by a margin of 12,274 votes which was 5.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 29.09% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 44 Sardhana Assembly segment of the 3. Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Satyapal Singh of BJP won the Muzaffarnagar Parliament seat defeating Jayant Chaudhary of RLD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Muzaffarnagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sardhana are: Daya Chand (IND), Atul Pradhan (SP), Sanjeev Dhama (BSP), Sanjay (AAP), Sangeet Singh Som (BJP), Zeeshan Alam (AIMIM), Syed Rehanuddin (INC), Vinod Soam (IND), Devendra (IND), Ramesh Chand (PSPA), Devendra (JAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.84%, while it was 72.46% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sardhana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.44 Sardhana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 328. In 2012, there were 310 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.44 Sardhana comprises of the following areas of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Sardhana, 3 Daurala, Sardhana MB, Daurala Nagar Panchayat and Lawar Nagar Panchayat of 1 Sardhana Tehsil; Panchayats 1 Akbarpur Sadat, 2 Amroli Urf Bada Gaon, 3 Kaul, 4 Khalidpur, 5 Gadina, 6 Gagsona, 9 Pilona, 11 Batnaur, 12 Bhagwanpur, 17 Rahawti, 20 Phalauda of 1 Mawana KC and Phalauda Nagar Panchayat of 2 Mawana Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sardhana constituency, which are: Budhana, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Siwalkhas, Kithore, Meerut Cantt.. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sardhana is approximately 476 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sardhana is: 29°09’19.8"N 77°43’50.9"E.

