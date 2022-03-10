Sardulgarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP is Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Sardulgarh seat in Punjab. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Bikram Singh (INC), Dilraj Singh Bhundar (SAD), Gurpreet Singh Banawali (AAP), Kulwinder Singh (CPM), Jagjit Singh Milkha (BJP), Gurdeep Singh Sidhu (JJJKPA), Gurmeet Singh Nandgarh (CPIMLL), Baldev Singh (SADASM), Gursewak Singh (IND), Chet Ram (IND), Chhota Singh (IND), Jaswinder Singh (IND), Pardeep Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 83.64%, which is -5.2% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dilraj Singh of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.97 Sardulgarh (Tadalan) (सरदुलगढ़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Mansa district of Punjab. Sardulgarh is part of Bathinda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.22% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 181679 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 85,492 were male and 96,184 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sardulgarh in 2022 is: 1,125 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,786 eligible electors, of which 92,378 were male,80,688 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,56,333 eligible electors, of which 83,290 were male, 73,043 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sardulgarh in 2017 was 1,068. In 2012, there were 688 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Dilraj Singh of SAD won in this seat defeating Ajit Inder Singh of INC by a margin of 8,857 which was 5.76% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 38.67% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ajit Inder Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dilraj Singh of SAD by a margin of 2,732 votes which was 1.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 97 Sardulgarh Assembly segment of the 11. Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Sardulgarh are: Bikram Singh (INC), Dilraj Singh Bhundar (SAD), Gurpreet Singh Banawali (AAP), Kulwinder Singh (CPM), Jagjit Singh Milkha (BJP), Gurdeep Singh Sidhu (JJJKPA), Gurmeet Singh Nandgarh (CPIMLL), Baldev Singh (SADASM), Gursewak Singh (IND), Chet Ram (IND), Chhota Singh (IND), Jaswinder Singh (IND), Pardeep Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.64%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 88.84%, while it was 88.09% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sardulgarh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.97 Sardulgarh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 179. In 2012, there were 154 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.97 Sardulgarh comprises of the following areas of Mansa district of Punjab: Sardulgarh Tehsil; Panchayats Ghrangne, Moosa, Khokhar Kalan, Jawaharke, Nangal Kalan, Nangal Khurd, Behniwal, Dhingar, Daliewali, Makha, Bananwala, Kotdharmu of Mansa Kalan KC of Mansa Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Sardulgarh constituency, which are: Mansa, Budhlada, Talwandi Sabo, Maur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Fatehabad and Sirsa districts of Haryana.

The total area covered by Sardulgarh is approximately 858 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sardulgarh is: 29°49’06.2"N 75°18’40.3"E.

