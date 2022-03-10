Sareni Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Sareni seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Thakur Prasad Yadav (BSP), Devendra Pratap Singh (SP), Dhirendra Bahadur Singh (BJP), Sudha Dwivedi (INC), Devendra Pal (AAP), Dharmendra Kumar (RWPOI), Manoj Kumar Sharma (VJPA), Manorama (ABAD), Ram Manohar (VPI), Sohan Lal (IPBP), Hori Lal (PSAP), Anil Kumar (IND), Abhay Kumar (IND), Shivpratap Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.28%, which is 0.03% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dhirendra Bahadur Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sareni results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.182 Sareni (सारेनी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh. Sareni is part of Rae Bareli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.07%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 335923 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,77,076 were male and 1,58,847 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sareni in 2019 was: 897 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,06,161 eligible electors, of which 1,87,300 were male,1,64,418 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,18,439 eligible electors, of which 1,73,912 were male, 1,44,527 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sareni in 2017 was 597. In 2012, there were 553 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dhirendra Bahadur Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Thakur Prasad Yadav of BSP by a margin of 13,007 which was 6.35% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 32.16% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Devendra Pratap Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sushil Kumar of BSP by a margin of 12,919 votes which was 6.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.06% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 182 Sareni Assembly segment of the 36. Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. Smriti Irani of BJP won the Rae Bareli Parliament seat defeating Rahul Gandhi of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Rae Bareli Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sareni are: Thakur Prasad Yadav (BSP), Devendra Pratap Singh (SP), Dhirendra Bahadur Singh (BJP), Sudha Dwivedi (INC), Devendra Pal (AAP), Dharmendra Kumar (RWPOI), Manoj Kumar Sharma (VJPA), Manorama (ABAD), Ram Manohar (VPI), Sohan Lal (IPBP), Hori Lal (PSAP), Anil Kumar (IND), Abhay Kumar (IND), Shivpratap Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.25%, while it was 58.63% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sareni went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.182 Sareni Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 367. In 2012, there were 344 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.182 Sareni comprises of the following areas of Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Lalganj, 3 Sareni, Lalganj Town Area of 4 Lalganj Tehsil; KC 1 Dalmau West and Dalmau Nagar Panchayat of 5 Dalmau Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sareni constituency, which are: Bhagwantnagar, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Unchahar, Husainganj, Fatehpur, Bindki. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sareni is approximately 716 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sareni is: 26°07’57.7"N 80°55’22.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sareni results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.