Sarojini Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin.

Live election results updates of Sarojini Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Abhishek Mishra (SP), Mohd. Jaleesh Khan (BSP), Rajeshwar Singh (BJP), Rudra Daman Singh (INC), Satya Narayan (CPI), Anil Kumar Giri (ABSAP), Arvind Singh (RTVPA), Chandra Shekhar Verma (JAP), Jitendra Kumar (BJMP), Pratap Chandra (RRP), Rama Shankar Bheem (MKD), Ramvaran Singh (RJAVP), Rohit Shrivastava (AAP), Sharda Pratap Shukla (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.93%, which is -0.42% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Swati Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sarojini Nagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.170 Sarojini Nagar (सरोजिनी नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh. Sarojini Nagar is part of Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.71% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.07%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 435511 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,32,641 were male and 2,02,862 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sarojini Nagar in 2019 was: 872 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,66,659 eligible electors, of which 2,70,701 were male,2,27,856 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,95,623 eligible electors, of which 2,16,915 were male, 1,78,708 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sarojini Nagar in 2017 was 1,739. In 2012, there were 956 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Swati Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Anurag Alias Anurag Yadav of SP by a margin of 34,179 which was 11.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.31% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sharda Pratap Shukla of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shiv Shanker Singh (Shankari) of BSP by a margin of 8,365 votes which was 3.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 170 Sarojini Nagar Assembly segment of the 34. Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency. Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj of BJP won the Mohanlalganj Parliament seat defeating Arun Shanker Shukla of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mohanlalganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 26 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.93%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.35%, while it was 59.27% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sarojini Nagar went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.170 Sarojini Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 458. In 2012, there were 417 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.170 Sarojini Nagar comprises of the following areas of Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Khushal Ganj, 5 Banthara, 6 Bijnaur, Ward Nos. 1 to 4, 7, 12 and 16 in Lucknow (Municipal Corporation) of 3 Lucknow Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sarojini Nagar constituency, which are: Lucknow West, Lucknow Cantt., Mohanlalganj, Purwa, Mohan, Malihabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sarojini Nagar is approximately 447 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sarojini Nagar is: 26°45’00.0"N 80°47’56.4"E.

