MP Sarpanchs Regain 'Power', Shivraj Govt Restores Their Financial Rights 12 Days After Snatching Them

Ahead of the rural body polls in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan government restored the administrative powers of gram panchayat heads, around 12 days after snatching these rights from them.

The decision restores former sarpanchs to power positions at gram panchayat, janpad panchayat and zila panchayat levels. All work in a democracy is done through public’s power, so I am restoring powers of pradhans (sarpanchs), CM Shivraj said on Monday.

Chouhan had made this announcement during the virtual meeting with administrative committee and sarpanchs. He told the public representatives that he had empowered with rights earlier as panchayat polls were getting delayed and as it’s a known fact that public representatives are accountable to public, administrative committees were formed and you were appointed as the president and secretary.

He urged public representatives to undertake social harmony initiatives and work collectively for the progress of the villages, claiming panchayat polls can take time. It can be delayed by two months of four, he added. Seeking support of these public representatives, Chouhan asked them to help in Covid-19 control. He said that they have to take care of village covid19 crisis committees.

Sources claim that panchayat polls are delayed and sarpanchs whose tenure is over, were upset after the state government stripped them of administrative powers and the ruling party sensed that their resentment can spoil panchayat poll plans.

Congress parry for obvious reasons attacked the ruling BJP. Party chief spokesperson KK Mishra claimed that said is it a circus going on in Madhya Pradesh. First the state government offers them powers, then snatched them back and restores power yet again.

Former Congress minister Sajjan Singh Verma slammed the move saying the BJP was apprehensive of resentment of its supporting sarpanchs which is why it restored the power after there was widespread opposition in villages.

>Makeshift System Since Seven Years

As panchayat polls are repeatedly delayed, the secretary and Ex-sarpanchs are running the makeshift system for panchayats. On January 4, the Dept of Panchayats and Rural Development had issued an order empowering secretaries and ex-sarpanchs to operate bank accounts of panchayats jointly. Orders were applicable for Janpad and Zila panchayats. However, an order issued on January 5, withdrew these powers.

As assembly polls are due in year 2023, the ruling BJP is leaving no stone unturned to put up an impressive show in the panchayat polls.

