Sartorial Choice or Subtle Messaging? Punjab Congress Chief's New Look Triggers Curiosity, Gossip

In politics, optics play a crucial role. When Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Raja Warring started wearing a turban recently, it became a subject of interest and interpretation in political circles.

Coming at a time when the Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to enter the state soon, the new dress code has enthused many in his party.

Warring, a Sikh by religion, has been seen without a turban all these years but since the past few days, he has been donning bright-coloured turbans. Warring’s latest Twitter profile picture also features him with a turban on. Though the move has generated a buzz, Warring denies any political messaging. “I had long been thinking of tying the turban. I finally took the call while visiting the Shaheedi Jor Mela at Fatehgarh Sahib," he told the media.

Despite his denial, senior party leaders are convinced of subtle messaging. “When he took over the party reins, he had many adversaries. He cracked the whip on some of them. Warring wants to be seen in control. This also sends a message on who is in command," commented a leader.

Advertisement

Some party leaders believe there could be history behind the move. At the time of announcing Charanjit Channi as the chief minister, senior party leaders like Ambika Soni had pointed out that a Sikh had to be the CM of Punjab, scuttling the chances of Sunil Jakhar. “Identity, assertion and timing matter in politics," quipped a senior party leader.

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa, however, says it is not a big deal. “When you follow a particular religion, you are supposed to follow every aspect of the religion and wearing a turban is one of them. He is now a senior leader, holds a position of power and wearing a turban will also reflect his maturity," Bajwa said, adding that he had also suggested to the PPCC chief that he must start wearing a turban.

Read all the Latest Politics News here