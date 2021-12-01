Sasi Challenge: OPS-EPS Cement Position But Can They Hold The Fort?

AIADMK’s dual leadership comprising Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam made amendments to the party’s constitution to ensure those with primary membership can vote in exercises to elect the party’s two top posts — coordinator and joint coordinator, both held by the leading duo.

Before the amendment, the power to select the coordinator and the joint coordinator was held by the executive committee, a smaller grouping of people. Now, by expanding the eligible voter pool to those with primary membership, the party chiefs have cut possibilities of external influence weaning away the executive committee from their sway, say observers.

In the working committee meeting held today, the party passed several resolutions including this key amendment. Passed amid much speculation, the amendment signals clear intent among Panneerselvam and Palaniswami in cementing their position as the combined Numero Uno within the party, even as VK Sasikala lurks in the corner, biding her time to strike at the heart of the beleaguered party.

Advertisement

>Also Read: AIADMK Tweaks Bylaws, Seeks to Shut Door on V K Sasikala

According to political observers, the decision to hand over the power to elect the top party posts to primary members (a much larger lot) is a reversal of the MGR era governing structure. The founder of the party, MG Ramachandran, had wanted to hand the power to choose the General Secretary to primary members, not the top-level executive committee, who could be subject to influence. Now, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam have adopted a similar structure to ensure the pedestal on which they stand remains sturdy, said political analysts.

Advertisement

The bylaw change arrives just days ahead of the hearing of a case at the Madras High Court to determine whether Sasikala has the standing to be interfering in the AIADMK’s rights. In February this year, Sasikala had moved the Madras High Court against her removal as the party General Secretary. She has also been talking to the party cadre and releasing the phone conversations, which have been about “redeeming" the party.

In this scenario, the move by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to amend the laws to ensure only primary members with membership terms over five years can vote on the top leadership effectively keeps Sasikala at bay, according to party insiders and political observers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, V Pugazhendhi, a Sasikala loyalist who has faced disciplinary action from the ruling combine at the AIADMK, has written to the Election Commission seeking to “freeze the powers" of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam because they are “mismanaging the party."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.