Home » News » Politics » 'Sasikala Made Changes on Whim, Things Missing Too': Jayalalitha's Legal Heirs After Taking Over Residence

Justice N Seshasayee had ordered the state government to hand over the property to Jayalalithaa's niece and nephew in three weeks. (Image: PTI)
After taking possession of Jayalalithaa's Veda Nilayam property, the leader's nephew J Deepa urged the DMK government to probe the death of her aunt.

Poornima Murali| CNN-News18
Updated: December 11, 2021, 11:13 IST

Following a Madras High Court order, Chennai Collector J Vijaya Rani handed over the keys of the residence of  AIADMK Supermo J Jayalalithaa to her niece and nephew Deepa Jayakumar and J Deepak on Friday.

After taking possession of Jayalalthaa’s Veda Nilayam property, J Deepa urged the DMK government to probe the death of her aunt. She also claimed that some of the belongings and collections of her aunt were missing from the property. 

“The house was beautiful from what I remember when I visited the house a decade ago. The rooms are much smaller now and except for a few things, the house is empty," Deepa told reporters.

Deepa also lashed out at Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala for ‘making changes to the house’ according to her own convenience.

On November 24, the Madras High Court ordered that the property of Jayalalitjaa should go to her legal heir and ordered the state government to hand it over within three weeks. The court passed the directive on a plea filed by Deepa and Deepa against the acquisition by the then AIADMK government. 

Poornima Murali

first published: December 11, 2021, 11:12 IST