Foes Turned Friends? Sasikala and Panneerselvam’s Thawing Relationship Could Chart AIADMK’s Future

In what appears to be a definitive thaw between fierce rivals, the factions led by VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam within the AIADMK are slowly making friendly overtures. They are praising one another in public and making congratulatory statements, in a manner that usually precedes a unification of factions in politics.

At the recent wedding ceremony of his daughter, TTV Dhinakaran, who is Sasikala’s nephew, told the media that Panneerselvam’s opinion and viewpoints had turned out to be right, and that he spoke very measuredly: this is a sure-shot compliment and friendly overture towards the former rival.

At the Madurai airport recently, Panneerselvam stated that the question of re-inducting Sasikala into AIADMK ranks was a subject of consideration by the top brass.

The turn in posturing cannot be missed, not only by political analysts but also fellow politicians. AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar shot off a sharp statement to Panneerselvam’s softening stance towards Sasikala.

“It should be remembered that Panneerselvam was the one originally rebelling against the influence of the Sasikala family in the affairs of the AIADMK," Jayakumar said.

Flashback

For keen political observers, the change of stance between Sasikala and Panneerselvam is a study of contrast. In February 2017, just months after J Jayalalithaa died, Panneerselvam began what he called the ‘dharmayudh’. He caustically criticised Sasikala’s “sly ways" of inducting her entire family of brothers and sisters and cousins into party affairs, so much so nothing was moving without their express permission.

After Sasikala’s imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case, and her subsequent banishment from politics for four years that ended only recently, she is back in active politics. Her bitter rival, Panneerselvam, is also inching towards vigorously championing her.

Strangely, it is the Kongu belt (western Tamil Nadu) faction of the AIADMK led by former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami that is regarding this new-found friendship between Panneerselvam and Sasikala rather sourly.

Palaniswami was the stand-in chief minister of Tamil Nadu to guard the fort when Sasikala was in jail to serve her sentence. But he came into his own months after her incarceration, becoming the numero uno of the party until MK Stalin swept the recent assembly election.

Sans power and clout within the party, Palaniswami appears to be receding into a political wilderness haunted by the ghosts of the Kodanad murder-heist case.

In this political scenario, the friendship of Panneerselvam and Sasikala might just prove to be the restorative drink that the AIADMK needs to get its swagger back: the Thevar belt has been its traditional stronghold.

In the coming months, Sasikala’s growing friendship with Panneerselvam and her tour of the southern districts might just spring AIADMK’s future leader — a stronger, bolder Sasikala without an assets case hanging over her head like the sword of Damocles.

