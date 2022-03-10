Satpal Maharaj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Satpal Maharaj of BJP in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Satpal Maharaj has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Satpal Maharaj, tourism minister in the Dhami government, is contesting from his home turf Chaubattakhal in the Pauri Garhwal district in a straight fight with the Congress. More than a politician, Maharaj is better known as a spiritual guru among followers across several northern states. He left the Congress in early 2014 after his bete noire Harish Rawat was sworn in as chief minister. In the BJP circles, Satpal Maharaj enjoys proximity with the RSS and BJP top brass. Nonetheless, he remained as the front runner for the coveted chief ministerial position thrice but could not make it.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Satpal Maharaj is 70 years of age and his educational qualifications are: 12th Pass. He has declared total assests of Rs 87.3 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

