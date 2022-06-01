'Satyendar Jain Should Be Given Padma Vibhushan': Delhi CM Kejriwal On His Minister in ED Custody

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Satyendar Jain, who is under ED custody currently in a money laundering case, should be given “Padma Vibhushan" for the work done by him.

“Satyendar Jain is a patriot. Country should be proud of him, he gave Mohalla clinic to Delhi. People from across world have come to see it. He should be given Padma Vibhushan. Let everyone enquire into him, CBI has already cleared him, ED will as well," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering case and was sent to ED custody till June 9 on Tuesday.

Advertisement

While CM Kejriwal has been persistently defending his minister since his arrest, Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday posted tough questions to him on Jain’s money laundering case.

She asked Kejriwal if it was true that Jain acquired 200 bigha of land using black money. “Is it true that this land was nearby those unauthorised colonies, which were regularized later?" she added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.