Satyendar Jain Withdraws Contempt Plea Against ED for Allegedly Leaking Tihar CCTV Videos

Jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday withdrew his plea in a Delhi court seeking contempt against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly leaking CCTV videos of him in Tihar jail to the media.

Jain’s counsel withdrew the plea from Rouse Avenue Court in relation to the matter of leaked CCTV footage from his jail cell which shows the minister purportedly getting a massage, receiving visitors and being served food from outside.

The plea had been moved by the AAP leader against the ED alleging that the central probe agency had leaked the footage despite the undertaking given in court.

Advertisement

Jain had earlier in November moved a special court seeking restrain on CCTV footage or details of Tihar Jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had in October taken out a footage of a Tihar prison cell, where Jain has been kept, claiming that it is evidence of the minister influencing key witnesses brought to his cell by prison staff.

The videos were leaked earlier this month and shared by several media channels and served as fodder for the BJP to launch a fresh attack on the opposition party.

The AAP in return termed it a “political witch hunt".

Jain was arrested on May 30 on charges of money laundering under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Read all the Latest Politics News here