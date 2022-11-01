Home » News » Politics » 'VIP Treatment' in Jail: Satyendra Jain Moves Court Against ED's 'Home-made Food, Body Massage' Proof

'VIP Treatment' in Jail: Satyendra Jain Moves Court Against ED's 'Home-made Food, Body Massage' Proof

The ED alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was living a luxurious life inside Tihar jail, with facilities like head massage, foot massage, and back massage being provided to him

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 15:34 IST

New Delhi, India

The ED stated in its affidavit that homemade food is being provided to Jain in jail (PTI)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday moved a special court seeking restrain on CCTV footage or details of Tihar Jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had last week taken out a footage of a Tihar prison cell, where Jain has been kept, claiming that it is evidence of the minister influencing key witnesses brought to his cell by prison staff.

The pen drive was also given to Jain’s counsel on special request, with a condition that its contents will not be shared. The counsel was also supplied with a copy of the affidavit filed by the agency showing Jain talking to co-accused in his cell.

In what is considered as a major security breach within the high-security Tihar jail, the ED, as quoted by Times of India sources, has produced video footage along with an affidavit before the trial court claiming that accused Jain has access to electronic gadgets, besides prison staff bringing other co-accused in the case to meet the AAP minister in his prison cell in violation of all norms.

The ED alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was living a luxurious life inside Tihar jail, with facilities like head massage, foot massage, and back massage being provided to him.

RELATED NEWS

The ED stated in its affidavit that homemade food is being provided to Jain in jail, in clear violation of the court order. The Tihar jail officials, however, have refuted the claims.

They said that no one from outside visited Jain’s cell. The administration added that during the headcount in the morning, all prisoners present in the ward can talk to each other. The co-accused mentioned by the ED are also lodged in the same ward as Satyendar Jain and so they can talk among themselves, the jail administration added.

The Tihar jail administration also denied allegations that Satyendar Jain had access to any electronic gadget.

On July 29, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Delhi had also taken cognisance of an ED chargesheet filed against Jain, prima facie validating the probe agency’s finding that the minister and his family members were involved in laundering of more than Rs 16 crore through four shell companies.

first published: November 01, 2022, 15:26 IST
last updated: November 01, 2022, 15:34 IST

