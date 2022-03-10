Saurabh Bahuguna Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Saurabh Bahuguna of BJP in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Saurabh Bahuguna has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Younger son of former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, Saurabh, won in the 2017 assembly election from his father’s seat Sitarganj. Although Saurabh remained an active MLA, but the simmering of last year’s farmer’s movement was still felt in Sitarganj, especially in the farmers dominated segment. More than Saurabh, it is former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, whose credential is at stake. Bahugunas are a known political family in UP and Uttarakhand. His grandfather HN Bahuguna was the CM of Uttar Pradesh. His father Vijay Bahuguna was the one who had 10 Congress MLAs break away from the Congress in 2016 thus bringing then Harish Rawat’s government in crisis.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Saurabh Bahuguna is 43 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 7.9 crore and total liabilies of Rs 12.5 lakh.

