Home » News » Politics » Saurabh Bahuguna Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Saurabh Bahuguna Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

LiveStatus

-
-
AWAITED
Detailed Results

Live election result status of key candidate Saurabh Bahuguna of BJP in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Saurabh Bahuguna has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Advertisement
News18 Election Results Hub
Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:59 IST

Live election result status of key candidate Saurabh Bahuguna of BJP in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Saurabh Bahuguna has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Younger son of former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, Saurabh, won in the 2017 assembly election from his father’s seat Sitarganj. Although Saurabh remained an active MLA, but the simmering of last year’s farmer’s movement was still felt in Sitarganj, especially in the farmers dominated segment. More than Saurabh, it is former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, whose credential is at stake. Bahugunas are a known political family in UP and Uttarakhand. His grandfather HN Bahuguna was the CM of Uttar Pradesh. His father Vijay Bahuguna was the one who had 10 Congress MLAs break away from the Congress in 2016 thus bringing then Harish Rawat’s government in crisis.

SitarganjElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
INC
Navtej Pal Singh
BSP
Narayan Pal
BJP
Saurabh Bahuguna
AAP
Ajay Jaiswal
SP
Mohmmad Ali
BSS
Raghuvir
IND
Mobeen Ali
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Saurabh Bahuguna is 43 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 7.9 crore and total liabilies of Rs 12.5 lakh.

Advertisement

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Saurabh Bahuguna contesting on a BJP ticket from Sitarganj constituency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: March 10, 2022, 06:59 IST