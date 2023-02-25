SC Judgment is Not a Setback for Panneerselvam, AIADMK Must Unite Before 2024, Says Sasikala | Exclusive

J Jayalalithaa’s former aide and AIADMK’s outlying contender VK Sasikala has lent a voice in support of recently removed leader O Panneerselvam, telling CNN-News18 exclusively that the Supreme Court order validating Edappadi Palaniswami’s leadership position within the party is not a “setback".

“I don’t think the recent Supreme Court verdict is a setback for Panneerselvam," Sasikala said, reiterating that only a ‘united’ AIADMK will help give a tough fight to the DMK.

Ever since Sasikala stepped out of prison following her four-year imprisonment, she has been adding to clarion calls for a united AIADMK. However, the party appears to be steadfastly backing Palaniswami.

Sasikala feels that the AIADMK should rid itself of factionalism and unite ahead of the Erode East bypoll.

“I don’t know how much impact the current rift within the party has impacted AIADMK’s chances. But with regard to Erode East bypoll, the prospects would have been better if they worked together," she said.

Sasikala also took a dig at Palaniswami over the recent Supreme Court judgment, adding that it’s not endgame for OPS just yet. “I don’t think it’s a setback because there are legal options and civil courts. So this is definitely not a setback and Panneerselvam should also not look at it as a setback," she added.

While the BJP made it clear that it wants the two factions to unite, Sasikala too agreed and said AIADMK should unite and face the 2024 polls with full might.

“My wish is that all of us unite ahead of the 2024 polls and achieve a landslide victory in the elections. It will definitely happen. All the cadre want a united AIADMK," she said.

For now, Palaniswami enjoys the support of the majority of the General Council members and party cadre. With the SC verdict in his favour, EPS is all set to become the General Secretary of the party. However, there might occasional hindrances to his Numero Uno position from Panneerselvam within the party.

