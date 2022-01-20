Second Home Coming: Manipur’s Only All India Trinamool Congress MLA Likely to Join BJP Today

Manipur’s lone All India Trinamool MLA, Tongbram Robindro will join Bharatiya Janata Party, in the presence of the saffron party’s national leader in Imphal. Manipur’s BJP leadership though refrained from any comment.

Robindro won the 2017 elections from Thanga constituency, Bishnupur district after knocking down his close rival, former Congress MLA T Mangibabu. The AITC MLA gained public support in his constituency owing to the various development works carried out under the Biren-led BJP government in the state.

On June 18, 2020 the Manipur Speaker’s tribunal had disqualified MLA Robindro under anti-defection law in response to a petition filed by BJP MLA Satyabrata at the tribunal. He was elected as MLA from Thanga constituency on a TMC in the last assembly polls, later, he joined the BJP after dissolving the state unit of the party.

However, he left BJP as well and declared his support to the Congress party, merely two days before the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat. The allegation against the petitioner was that he had voluntarily given up the BJP, his original political party, and had supported Congress.

Recently beleaguered Manipur Congress received a major jolt right after the Election Commission announced the poll dates for 5 States, including Manipur. Congress vice president for Manipur and MLA, Chaltonlien Amo switched over to the ruling BJP on January 9, 2022, and joined the BJP at a small ceremony at its office in Imphal. In the 2017 elections, Congress won 28 seats in a house 60.

