Security Tightened as Bajrang Dal Observes Bandh in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has stepped up security in Tumkuru district in view of a bandh call given by the Bajrang Dal on Friday to condemn the October 19 attack on “gaurakshaks" in which five people have been arrested.

While auto drivers unions, businessmen and community leaders have extended their support to the bandh, bus services will remain normal.

The Hindu outfit is also demanding the arrest of all culprits behind the attacks. The bandh will be observed till 6 p.m.

South Korea's First Domestic Space Rocket Fails to Place Dummy Satellite in Orbit Bajrang Dal activists Manju Bhargava and Kiran were allegedly attacked by unknown persons for “checking transportation of cows to slaughter houses in the region", leading to a tense situation in the disrtict, about 69 km from Bengaluru. A special team has been formed to nab the other culprits. All Bajrang Dal units across the state have extended their support to the bandh.

