A day after scores of supporters of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh stormed into a police station in Amritsar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday drew a parallel between the radical leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma shared a video clip of Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha where he said “India is described as a union of states, not a nation" and Amritpal Singh made a similar remark.

The Assam CM said Amritpal speaks the language of Rahul Gandhi and demanded that Congress and its leaders should apologise for using “divisive language".

“See who speaks the language of Rahul Gandhi. Amritpal Singh, who stormed a police station in Amritsar in a brazen act of defiance, is imitating his words," the Assam CM tweeted.

In an interview with a TV channel, Amritpal Singh said, “There was no Bharat, no India before 1947. It’s a union of states. We must respect the unions. We must respect the states. I don’t agree with the definition of India."

Hundreds of supporters of the self-styled religious preacher, Amritpal Singh, blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway and gheraoed the Ajnala police station on Thursday. The supporters were seen breaking through a barricade put up by the police in Amritsar. Unafraid of the law, the mob, brandishing swords and sticks, breached the fencing outside the police station over demand to release their chief’s close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

“The FIR was registered only with a political motive. If they don’t cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next… They think we can’t do anything, so this show of strength was necessary," Amritpal Singh, chief of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ group, said.

Hours after the massive demonstration, police said the Toofan would be released on Friday.

“According to the evidence given to us, Toofan Singh was not present at the time of the incident in the violence-hit area on February 15 and we are releasing him tomorrow," Satinder Singh, Amritsar (Rural) SSP, was quoted by Times of India on Thursday.

