BJP Launches Micro Donation Drive to Become 'Aatmanirbhar', PM Modi Chips in with Rs 1,000

On the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadda launched a micro donation drive in the party’s road to becoming a self-reliant organisation in the service of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon chipped in with Rs 1,000 and shared the launch of the donation drive on Twitter. He tweeted, “I have donated Rs. 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong."

He also said, “A special connect campaign by the BJP from 25th December - Jayanti of Atal ji, to 11th February - Punya Tithi of Deen Dayal ji. Your support will enthuse millions of Karyakartas who are selflessly devoted to the cause of nation building. @BJP4India"

Nadda also made a donation of Rs 1,000 to kickstart the drive. Apart from him, several leaders from the party, including union home minister Amit Shah and Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, have already made their contribution.

In an open letter to BJP karyakartas, Nadda has requested them to donate as per their capacity. In his letter, he said, “Our karyakartas may connect with the people for micro donations within the range Rs 5 to Rs 1,000. The donations module is available in the ‘NaMo Exclusive’ section of the NaMo app, which will be the medium through which we will collect these donations," read the letter written by Nadda.

Nadda has listed three major reasons behind the appeal. The first is the cause of keeping the nation first. Second, the BJP cadre’s selfless service to the nation and, third, for the Narendra Modi-led government’s brand of leadership.

This drive will be on till February 11, 2022, which is the death anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Several BJP-ruled states have already started the donation drive. The latest is Assam, which has launched a drive to collect donations from BJP members and their families to raise a fund of Rs 100 crore to take care of the organisation and its expansion.

The BJP is the world’s largest political party with Narendra Modi as its leader as the Prime Minister of India. The party, which originated from the Jan Sangh, was founded by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in 1951. After the Emergency, it later merged with several other parties to form the Bharatiya Janata Party.

