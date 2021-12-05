Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Quits Sansad TV Show After Suspension from RS

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is among the 12 Rajya Sabha suspended recently for their “unruly" conduct in the House, on Sunday said she has stepped down as the anchor of the Sansad TV’s show “Meri Kahaani". Chaturvedi, in a letter, dated December 5, to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, said, “After my arbitrary suspension, that has totally disgraced established parliamentary norms and rules, to stifle my voice, my party’s voice inside the chamber, I am unwilling to continue taking space on Sansad TV when my primary oath to the Constitution is being denied to me."

The 12 opposition MPs — six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M) — were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Monday for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their “unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The Opposition has termed the suspension as “undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

In her letter to Naidu, Chaturvedi said, “That this suspension also chose to disregard my parliamentary track record and my contribution beyond the call of duty so as to give a platform to women parliamentarians to share their journey, I believe injustice has been done but as it is considered valid in the eyes of the Chair, I must respect it."

“I believe it is my duty that when today the highest number of women MPs have been suspended in the recorded history of the Rajya Sabha for an entire session for speaking up for the people of this country, then I need to speak up for them and stand in solidarity for them, she said. Also, not to forget that 12 MPs being suspended for an entire session for their conduct in the previous session has “never happened in Parliament’s history," the Sena leader said.

