Sena vs Sena: In Another Setback For Uddhav, Team Shinde Gets Party's Parliamentary Office After Party Name & Symbol

So far, both factions were using the Shiv Sena office in the Parliament House

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 14:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Factions of ex Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (L) and CM Eknath Shinde (R) are fighting it out to stake claim on Shiv Sena. (Photos: PTI & Twitter/@mieknathshinde)
In another setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led camp Wednesday got control of the party’s Parliamentary office in Delhi. The Move came a day after the Shinde camp took control of the Sena office in the Maharastra legislative building.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led faction after the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to recognise the group as the “real Shiv Sena".

Responding to a letter written by the Shinde faction’s floor leader Rahul Shewalae, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the designated room for the Sena office in the Parliament building has been allotted to the party.

Shewale had written to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday seeking allotment of the office for the party.

EC on Friday recognised the Shinde faction as the original Shiv Sena, allowing it to use the “bow and arrow" symbol in elections — practically denying Uddhav Thackeray a claim on the party his father, Bal Thackeray, founded in 1966.

So far, both factions were using the Shiv Sena office in the Parliament House.

(With PTI inputs)

