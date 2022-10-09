Sena vs Sena LIVE Updates: Both Camps in Huddle After EC Freezes Party Symbol, Team Uddhav Likely to Move SC

The accusation came after the Election Commission on Saturday freezed the ‘bow and arrow’ Shiv Sena symbol and the party name from being used by either party factions in the upcoming Andheri bypoll.

Fresh reports have suggested that the Uddhav-faction is likely to move Supreme Court challenging EC’s order. Though the chance of judicial intervention is very low, sources said the order can still very well be challenged. Uddhav faction’s deliberations with the legal team are underway, reports said.

As per reports, the Maharashtra Police seized over 4,000 fake affidavits and an FIR was registered at the Nirmal Nagar Police Station. Shinde faction leader Naresh Mhaske said, “I pity them (Uddhav Thackeray faction). They have to make fake affidavits now to submit before the EC.”

On the other hand, Uddhav faction leader Priyanka Chaturvedi attacked the Shinde group. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Traitors claim to follow and take forward the ideology of Vandaniya Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri Balasaheb Thackeray but today have attacked the very idea of a Marathi & Maharashtra political movement he began under the saffron flag&named Shiv Sena. Shameless sellouts.”

