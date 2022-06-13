Senior BJD Leader Bikram Arukha Elected Odisha Assembly Speaker Unopposed

Former Forest and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and six-time MLA from Bhanjanagar constituency, Bikram Keshari Arukha, was elected as the Speaker of Odisha Assembly on Monday.

Arukha was elected unopposed as no other members had filed their nominations. The opposition BJP and Congress did not field any candidate. He is the 21st Speaker of the Odisha Assembly.

The election for the post of speaker was held after a special session of the Assembly was called. The House was adjourned following the election.

The speaker’s post had fallen vacant after the resignation of Surjya Narayan Patro on June 4 due to health issues.

Deputy Speaker Rajani Kanta Singh presided over the special session. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra, revenue and disaster management minister Pramila Mallik and several other senior members led Arukha to the Speaker’s chair after the election.

