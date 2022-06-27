Senior BJP Leaders to Visit All 119 Constituencies in Telangana Ahead of Party’s National Executive in Hyderabad

With Telangana topping the list of southern states where the BJP is trying to expand its footprint, the party has decided to send its top leaders, including several central ministers, to hold organisational meetings and interactions with various groups in all 119 constituencies on June 30, a day ahead of its national executive meet in Hyderabad.

Party sources told News18 that all 119 members will undertake pravas for 48 hours. The BJP will hold its national executive on July 2 and July 3 in Hyderabad.

With BJP known to prepare for elections on a war footing, the party has asked its leaders to get feedback on every assembly seat.

“These members will acquaint themselves with the local leaders and ensure the cadre feel that they are being closely monitored by central leadership who they can approach anytime through these emissaries," said a source.

One senior member will be travelling to each constituency, hoping the busy movement will unsettle the ruling TRS. “However, the objective is to strengthen our organisation ahead of polls," added the source.

“We know we have to be prepared. Our leaders were targeted by this vindictive government. We have got good feedback from grassroots and people are desiring a change," another source added.

Telangana will head to Assembly polls next year.

