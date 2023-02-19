Setback for BJP in Karnataka, Two Lingayat Leaders Close to CT Ravi, Yediyurappa to Join Congress

Expressing their displeasure over not being recognised and given election tickets despite serving the BJP for decades, HD Thammaiah and KS Kiran Kumar, along with 100 other party leaders joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly polls on Sunday.

HD Thammaiah, who has been working for the BJP for the last 18 years, quit the party for not being given the election ticket from Chikmagalur – BJP national secretary and MLA CT Ravi’s constituency.

“I am giving up my primary membership and other posts in the BJP and have given my resignation. The wish and opinion of my supporters and well-wishers is to join the Congress, hence I contacted Congress leaders on February 19 at KPCC office. I will join the Congress," said the leader.

Meanwhile, another staunch supporter of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also decided to quit the BJP for not getting due recognition. After realising that the BJP is unlikely to field him from Chikkanayakanahalli constituency represented by law minister JC Madhuswamy, Kiran Kumar tendered his resignation to Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Yediyurappa on Sunday.

Kiran Kumar, who belongs to Sadar Lingayat – CM Bommai’s community — called up top Congress leaders to join the party.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, who welcomed both the leaders, said more BJP workers have decided to join the Congress and are waiting for the ongoing assembly session to get over.

Shivakumar told CNN-News18, “Lots of people are there who want to join the Congress but I don’t want to disclose their names. First line, second line leaders from the BJP are waiting to join the Congress. Lot of them are waiting for the assembly to be over. It is a movement towards the Congress party. They want a change in Karnataka, they want a government with good governance, they are fed up of corruption. Whatever they were promised under the leadership of Yediyurappa it was not fulfilled, so they want change and they want Karnataka’s image to prosper."

