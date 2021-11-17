Setback for SP, BSP Ahead of 2022 UP Polls, 10 MLCs Gear Up to Join BJP

In a setback for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) around 10 MLCs are set to switch over to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Lucknow on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

As per sources, a proposal was made before the joining committee to include many big leaders including MLAs and MLCs of SP and BSP in BJP. The committee approved the inclusion of ten MLCs including SP’s Legislative Council members Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu, CP Chand, Akshay Prasad Singh, Rama Niranjan, Narendra Bhati and BSP’s Brajesh Kumar Singh Prinsoo in the BJP. After which all these MLCs will be taking the membership of BJP.

Most of the council members who left the SP and joined the BJP are MLCs from the municipal area, sources said. Not only this, BJP has also given in-principle consent to make these members candidates in the upcoming municipal area elections of the Legislative Council.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma and BJP Vice President Dayashankar Singh have played a big role in bringing the members of SP and BSP to the BJP fold, sources further added.

BJP may soon spring up some more surprises by inducting some more senior leaders from other parties ahead of 2022 UP Polls. Out of these senior leaders from other political parties some sitting MLAs may also switch over to BJP ahead of the 2022 polls.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party had inducted many sitting MLAs from Bahujan Samaj Party and one MLA from BJP as well.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are due early 2022 along with Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. The BJP replaced SP in 2017, bagging a whopping 312 seats in the 403-seat assembly, while the latter had to contend with just 47.

