Sevapuri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.72%, which is -3.14% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Neel Ratan Singh Patel &Amp;Quot;Neelu&Amp;Quot; of ADAL in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sevapuri results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.391 Sevapuri (सेवापुरी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. Sevapuri is part of Varanasi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,26,244 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,33,035 were male and 1,93,178 female and 31 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sevapuri in 2019 was: 829 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,07,012 eligible electors, of which 1,74,349 were male,1,44,062 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,86,384 eligible electors, of which 1,58,643 were male, 1,27,736 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sevapuri in 2017 was 113. In 2012, there were 75 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Neel Ratan Singh Patel &Amp;Quot;Neelu&Amp;Quot; of ADAL won in this seat defeating Surendra Singh Patel of SP by a margin of 49,182 which was 23.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. ADAL had a vote share of 50.08% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Surendra Singh Patel of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Neel Ratan Patel ‘Neelu’ of AD by a margin of 19,907 votes which was 11.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 31.87% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 391 Sevapuri Assembly segment of the 77. Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Narendra Modi of BJP won the Varanasi Parliament seat defeating Shalini Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Varanasi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sevapuri are: Arvind Kumar Tripathi (BSP), Anju Anand Singh (INC), Neel Ratan Singh (BJP), Surendra Singh Patel (SP), Kailash Patel (AAP), Guru Prasad Singh (LBP), Jai Prakash (IWP), Surendra (JAP), Santosh (MAP), Manoj Kumar Chaubey (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.72%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.86%, while it was 62.32% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sevapuri went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.391 Sevapuri Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 317. In 2012, there were 300 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.391 Sevapuri comprises of the following areas of Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Sevapuri, 2 Mirzamurad, Panchayats 1 Shahanshahpur, 3 Narsada, 4 Sihorwa, 5 Birbhanpur, 8 Harsos, 10 Ganjari, 12 Kachanar, 13 Jakhini, 14 Singhi, 15 Aswari, 17 Chandapur, 18 Mahgaon, 21 Bhikhampur, 22 Marui and 23 Beersinghpur of 3 Rajatalab KC of 2 Varanasi Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sevapuri constituency, which are: Pindra, Aurai, Majhawan, Chunar, Rohaniya. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sevapuri is approximately 259 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sevapuri is: 25°17’52.8"N 82°46’36.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sevapuri results.

