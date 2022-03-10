Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) of AIMIM in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

One of the most influential Muslim leaders in the Mubarakpur Assembly seat in Azamgarh, Shah Alam, also known as, Guddu Jamali is a two-time BSP MLA. He had recently left the BSP and is contesting on an AIMIM ticket after being denied one by the Samajwadi Party. He is considered to be one of the strongest candidates fielded by AIMIM in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) is 48 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 195.9 Crore and total liabilies of Rs 3.1 Crore.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) contesting on a AIMIM ticket from Mubarakpur constituency.

