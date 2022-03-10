Home » News » Politics » Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

LiveStatus

-
-
AWAITED
Detailed Results

Live election result status of key candidate Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) of AIMIM in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub
Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:48 IST

One of the most influential Muslim leaders in the Mubarakpur Assembly seat in Azamgarh, Shah Alam, also known as, Guddu Jamali is a two-time BSP MLA. He had recently left the BSP and is contesting on an AIMIM ticket after being denied one by the Samajwadi Party. He is considered to be one of the strongest candidates fielded by AIMIM in Uttar Pradesh.

MubarakpurElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
SP
Akhilesh
BSP
Abdussalam
BJP
Arvind Jaiswal
INC
Parveen Bano
ASPKR
Kanhaiya
AAP
Narendra Singh Chauhan
BSAD
Mohammad Shameem
JRPA
Ravishankar Bharat
RBP
Radheshyam
JAP
Ramdulare Rajbhar
AIMIM
Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali)
IND
Phuljhari Devi
IND
Lal Bihari Mritak
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) is 48 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 195.9 Crore and total liabilies of Rs 3.1 Crore.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) contesting on a AIMIM ticket from Mubarakpur constituency.

March 10, 2022, 06:48 IST