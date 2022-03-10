Shahabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM.

Live election results updates of Shahabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Saurabh (IND), Nagendra Singh (IND), Azimushan (INC), Ahivran (BSP), Mohd Asif Khan (SP), Rajni Tiwari (BJP), Kamal Kumar Shukla (AAP), Parinita Singh (JDL), Ram Kishor (JAP), Rahul Kumar (MVP), Akhilesh Pathak (IND), Nasreen Bano (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.5%, which is 1.54% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajani Tiwari of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shahabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.155 Shahabad (शाहाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. Shahabad is part of Hardoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 334173 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,81,692 were male and 1,52,469 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shahabad in 2019 was: 839 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,56,296 eligible electors, of which 1,84,916 were male,1,58,918 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,12,452 eligible electors, of which 1,72,108 were male, 1,40,318 female and 26 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shahabad in 2017 was 173. In 2012, there were 122 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajani Tiwari of BJP won in this seat defeating Asif Khan of BSP by a margin of 4,260 which was 1.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Babu Khan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Asif Khan of BSP by a margin of 11,134 votes which was 5.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 44.27% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 155 Shahabad Assembly segment of the 31. Hardoi Lok Sabha constituency. Jai Prakash of BJP won the Hardoi Parliament seat defeating Usha Verma of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Shahabad are: Saurabh (IND), Nagendra Singh (IND), Azimushan (INC), Ahivran (BSP), Mohd Asif Khan (SP), Rajni Tiwari (BJP), Kamal Kumar Shukla (AAP), Parinita Singh (JDL), Ram Kishor (JAP), Rahul Kumar (MVP), Akhilesh Pathak (IND), Nasreen Bano (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.96%, while it was 65.03% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Shahabad went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.155 Shahabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 372. In 2012, there were 327 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.155 Shahabad comprises of the following areas of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Shahabad, 3 Alamnagar and 4 Shiroman Nagar of 1 Shahabad Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Shahabad constituency, which are: Dadraul, Mohammdi, Gopamau, Hardoi, Sawaijpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Shahabad is approximately 732 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shahabad is: 27°37’09.1"N 80°00’41.4"E.

