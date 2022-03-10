Shahjahanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Shahjahanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Tanveer Khan (SP), Suresh Kumar Khanna (BJP), Smt. Poonam (INC), Ajay Mera Pandey (IND), Rajeev Kumar Saxena (BKRSKD), Sanjay Kumar (IND), Sarvesh Chandra Dhandhu (BSP), Rahul Mohan (LJPRV), Aradhana (IND), Wakar Ahamad Khan (IND), Rajiv Kumar (AAP), Ram Dayal (BSS), Lokesh Shrivastava (IND), Manoj Kumar (RSP), Shahadeva Kumar (SDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.05%, which is -2.34% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Suresh Kumar Khanna of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.135 Shahjahanpur (शाहजहांपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Shahjahanpur is part of Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 375088 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,05,020 were male and 1,70,037 female and 31 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shahjahanpur in 2019 was: 829 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,35,788 eligible electors, of which 1,97,625 were male,1,61,352 female and 31 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,08,540 eligible electors, of which 1,71,481 were male, 1,37,041 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shahjahanpur in 2017 was 178. In 2012, there were 154 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Suresh Kumar Khanna of BJP won in this seat defeating Tanveer Khan of SP by a margin of 19,203 which was 9.32% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.89% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Suresh Kumar Khanna of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Tanveer Khan of SP by a margin of 16,178 votes which was 8.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 135 Shahjahanpur Assembly segment of the 27. Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Arun Kumar Sagar of BJP won the Shahjahanpur Parliament seat defeating Amar Chandra Jauhar of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shahjahanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Shahjahanpur are: Tanveer Khan (SP), Suresh Kumar Khanna (BJP), Smt. Poonam (INC), Ajay Mera Pandey (IND), Rajeev Kumar Saxena (BKRSKD), Sanjay Kumar (IND), Sarvesh Chandra Dhandhu (BSP), Rahul Mohan (LJPRV), Aradhana (IND), Wakar Ahamad Khan (IND), Rajiv Kumar (AAP), Ram Dayal (BSS), Lokesh Shrivastava (IND), Manoj Kumar (RSP), Shahadeva Kumar (SDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.05%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.39%, while it was 58.83% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Shahjahanpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.135 Shahjahanpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 358. In 2012, there were 306 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.135 Shahjahanpur comprises of the following areas of Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 5 Nagar, Shahjahanpur CB, Shahjahanpur (Municipal Board and OG) and Rly. Settlement Roza Nagar Panchayat of 3 Shahjahanpur Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Shahjahanpur constituency, which are: Tilhar, Dadraul, Mohammdi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Shahjahanpur is approximately 189 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shahjahanpur is: 27°55’01.2"N 79°55’30.4"E.

