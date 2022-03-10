Shahkot Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : INC leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Shahkot seat in Punjab. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Rattan Singh (AAP), Hardev Singh Laddi (INC), Bachitar Singh Kohar (SAD), Jaskaranjeet Singh (CPM), Narinder Pal Singh Chandi (BJP), Sukhdev (BSPA), Sulakhan Singh (SADASM), Dr. Jagtar Singh Chandi (SYSP), Satwant Singh (IND), Kashmir Singh (IND), Paramjot (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.77%, which is -5.81% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ajit Singh Kohar of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shahkot results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.32 Shahkot (शाहकोट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Jalandhar district of Punjab. Shahkot is part of Jalandhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 181946 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 88,230 were male and 93,715 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shahkot in 2022 is: 1,062 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,72,255 eligible electors, of which 89,009 were male,83,244 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,54,449 eligible electors, of which 79,374 were male, 75,075 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Shahkot in 2017 was 301. In 2012, there were 194 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Ajit Singh Kohar of SAD won in this seat defeating Hardev Singh Ladi of INC by a margin of 4,905 which was 3.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 34.66% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ajit Singh Kohar of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Col C D Singh Kamboj of INC by a margin of 5,435 votes which was 4.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 45.17% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 32 Shahkot Assembly segment of the 4. Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Jalandhar Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Jalandhar Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Shahkot are: Rattan Singh (AAP), Hardev Singh Laddi (INC), Bachitar Singh Kohar (SAD), Jaskaranjeet Singh (CPM), Narinder Pal Singh Chandi (BJP), Sukhdev (BSPA), Sulakhan Singh (SADASM), Dr. Jagtar Singh Chandi (SYSP), Satwant Singh (IND), Kashmir Singh (IND), Paramjot (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.77%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.58%, while it was 80.12% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Shahkot went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.32 Shahkot Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 234. In 2012, there were 211 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.32 Shahkot comprises of the following areas of Jalandhar district of Punjab: Shahkot Tehsil; Panchayats Aulak, Maheru, Pandori Khas of Nakodar KC; KCs Mehatpur and Umrewal Billa of Nakodar Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Shahkot constituency, which are: Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, Nakodar, Dakha, Jagraon, Dharamkot, Zira. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Shahkot is approximately 568 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shahkot is: 31°05’04.9"N 75°19’49.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shahkot results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.