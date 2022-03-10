Shamli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:RLD Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Shamli seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Persann Kumar (RLD), Bijendra (AAP), Tejendra Singh (BJP), Sunita Devi (SLOKSP), Lalit Kumar (IND), Ajay (IND), Dhurendar Singh (IND), Mohmmad Ayub Jang (INC), Asim (IND), Bijendra (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.5%, which is 2.02% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Tejendra Nirwal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.10 Shamli (शामली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. Shamli is part of Kairana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.75% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 315177 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,73,337 were male and 1,41,832 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shamli in 2019 was: 818 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,95,743 eligible electors, of which 1,66,053 were male,1,33,796 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,76,329 eligible electors, of which 1,55,203 were male, 1,21,125 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shamli in 2017 was 1,024. In 2012, there were 740 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Tejendra Nirwal of BJP won in this seat defeating Pankaj Kumar Malik of INC by a margin of 29,720 which was 15.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.69% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pankaj Kumar Malik of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Pankaj Kumar Malik of INC by a margin of 3,741 votes which was 1.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 16.03% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 10 Shamli Assembly segment of the 2. Kairana Lok Sabha constituency. Pradeep Kumar of BJP won the Kairana Parliament seat defeating Tabassum Begum of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kairana Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 52 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Shamli are: Persann Kumar (RLD), Bijendra (AAP), Tejendra Singh (BJP), Sunita Devi (SLOKSP), Lalit Kumar (IND), Ajay (IND), Dhurendar Singh (IND), Mohmmad Ayub Jang (INC), Asim (IND), Bijendra (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.48%, while it was 60.91% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Shamli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.10 Shamli Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 291. In 2012, there were 270 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.10 Shamli comprises of the following areas of Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 1 Lisadh, Panchayat18 Shamli, 21 Banat of 2 Shamli KC, 4 Ailum Nagar Panchayat, 5 Shamli NPP and 6 Banat Nagar Panchayat of 2 Shamli Tehsil; Panchayats 13 Kandrawali, 14 Aaldi, 17 19 Kandhala (E) (N) (S), 20 Gangeru (E), 21 Gangeru (W), 22 Gangeru (N) of 3 Kairana KC and Kandhala NPP of 1 Kairana Tehsil; Panchayats 18 Nala, 19 Tahapur Bhabisa, 20 Kaniyan, 21 Salfa and 22 Sunna of Budhana KC of Budhana Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Shamli constituency, which are: Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Budhana, Charthawal, Chhaprauli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Shamli is approximately 332 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shamli is: 29°22’13.8"N 77°19’26.0"E.

