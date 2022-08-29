‘Shares Good Rapport with PM Modi, Amit Shah’: JP Nadda May Continue as BJP Chief till 2024

JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP president will be over next year in January but sources have told News18 that he is likely to get an extension till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Highly placed sources in the party said Nadda will continue as party chief till at least 2024 if not for the whole three-year term.

The move is expected as Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a good relationship, and the BJP president has a solid working equation with home minister Amit Shah, sources said.

“Nadda enjoys a very good reputation and good rapport both with PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are very crucial and the sense we have got is that the understanding between three will not be disturbed at least till 2024. He may be given a whole new term as well but we are sure of extension," said the source.

Can Dharmendra Pradhan be the Successor?

With organisational appointments being made at various levels including that of state presidents, many in the BJP have begun talking about JP Nadda’s successor as party chief. And the name that is doing the rounds is of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

With Union minister Bhupender Yadav now being accommodated in the Central Election Committee, many within the party are looking at Pradhan as the new BJP chief.

Nadda was preceded by Amit Shah as party chief and was party president from 2014 to 2019. Nadda was made working president for a few months before taking over the post full time in January 2020.

What the BJP Constitution States

The Constitution of the party that used to give only one term to the party president was amended in 2012.

The new rule states that all eligible members can hold the post of President for two consecutive terms of three years each. Many believed that the Constitution was amended to give then party president Nitin Gadkari a second term.

